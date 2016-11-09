Novel protest staged at village

A novel protest was organised at Korukonda village near here on Tuesday against the proposed Beach Love Festival in Visakhapatnam.
The event is planned to be held between February 12 and 14. The protest was staged by Sri Krishna Chaitanya Sangham under the leadership of Kalyanam Apparao. He organised ‘cow and calf love festival’ at Ambedkar Colony in the village and gathered a good number of women to perform ‘go pooja’.
He said the ‘gopooja’ was aimed at giving good thoughts to organisers of the proposed festival and withdraw the same. He also appealed to those at the helm of affairs to act keeping in view our tradition and culture.
