North Telangana shivers

Winter season arrived in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts, all making up the formerly undivided Adilabad district, where mercury plunged below the 10 degree C mark in the hilly areas on Thursday.

The cold climate steadily crept in during the last three days, each day witnessing plummeting of the minimum temperature by a couple of degrees in the higher reaches of these district.

One of the main reason for low temperature was the gentle breeze which is sweeping the place early in the mornings. The upper reaches in the hilly areas are therefore recording lower temperatures than the urban centres and the habitations located in the valleys.

Adilabad town recorded a minimum of 14 degree C which is the lowest for the season so far. The minimum temperature recorded during the last three days was 15 degrees C on November 7; 17 degree C the following day and 16 degree C on Wednesday. “Lowering of temperatures could impact growth of plants during the rabi season,” opined Principal Scientist at Agriculture Research Station, Adilabad D. Mohan Das. “Any impact on growth will no doubt tell on the yield too,” he added.