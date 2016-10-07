Nizamabad Collector, civic staff celebrate Bathukamma

District Collector Yogitha Rana, Mayor Akula Sujatha and women Corporators participated in Bathukamma festivities on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office, here on Thursday.

Both Collector and Mayor carried Bathukamma on their head while women in their finery circled the Bathukammas singing songs. Among those who participated include Corporators Vishalini Reddy, Sudham Lakshmi, Ranga Aparna, Srivani, Changu Bai and Gangamani.

The Collector called upon people to celebrate the festival on a grand scale which brought a special recognition to the Telangana State.

Special Correspondent adds: Collector Neetu Prasad along with Joint Collector Sri Devasena and other women employees participated in Bathukamma festivities organised by the TNGOs’ district unit on the Collectorate premises on Thursday night.

The Collector and other women employees danced to the traditional songs around the Bathukammas. Ms. Neetu Prasad also played dandiya on the occasion. She asked women employees to attend Bathukamma festivities to be organised by the district administration on Friday at Circus Grounds in large numbers.

TNGOs’ leaders M. Jageshwar, S. Rajaiah and others were also present.