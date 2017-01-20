New districts yet to overcome teething problems

The new districts are yet to overcome some teething problems they are confronted with, even after 100 days of their formation.

While severe staff crunch is affecting the administrative functioning, absence of infrastructure has forced officials to accommodate key offices, including the district Collectorate and the Superintendent of Police office, in temporary buildings meant for other departments.

In Bhupalapalli district, the buildings owned by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have accommodated the Police and Revenue Departments.

“The Collector’s office is six kilometres away, and we have problems discharging duties. We don’t have a vehicle and are forced to opt for autorickshaws which are not very frequent,” an employee of the Public Relations Department said.

Bhupalpalli Collector Akunuri Murali said that since the district was formed recently, there were initial hiccups. “Things will become normal slowly,” he assured.

Jangaon Collector Allamraju Devasena told The Hindu that systems were not in place and it would take time for things to normalise. “We have problems with staff and infrastructure. Hopefully, everything will be fine in next few months,” she said.

In Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts, there are not many problems with regards to infrastructure; however, staff crunch was a problem still as the existing employees were distributed among new districts.