Nalgonda girls show their power

We rose despite the generations of suppression and hold the head high in the society - this was the message that a few thousands of girls sent to the society with a human chain and formations depicting the Prime Minister’s slogan - Beti Bachao Beti Padhao - in Nalgonda.

The programme organised to celebrate the National Girl Child Day at the NG College here saw the power of girls and the administration lending its support to showcase the emerging powerhouse, and also send a message to the society that discrimination against girl students need to be rejected outright. Special attendees and guests also signed on a huge poster to extend their support. The Power Minister G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy said the Government was committed to uplifting girls and the Chief Minister has sanctioned several exclusive residential schools and degree colleges. All the properties given to beneficiaries by the government like three acres to Dalits and double bed room houses are in the name of women only. Kalyana Lakshmi was another assurance to enhance the dignity of girls, he added.

Nalgonda MP, Gutta Sukhender Reddy reminded that women were highly respected in our society and the thought needs to be reinforced and recalled how this country had given a women Prime Minister and several Chief Ministers.

Nalgonda Collector, Gaurav Uppal explained the initiatives taken by the district administration on supporting girls. The administration has taken up a new initiative to spread the message that ‘let girl child be born, raised, educated and explore the world.’ MLAs - Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, Vemula Veeresham; District SP, N. Prakash Reddy and Joint Collector, C. Narayan Reddy also spoke and gave a united message that stereotypes based on gender should vanish.