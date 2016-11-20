NTPC Ramagundam’s new ED takes charge

Dilip Kumar Dubey, Executive Director-NETRA at NTPC EOC, Noida, has taken charge as Executive Director of NTPC-Ramagundam on Saturday.

A mechanical engineer from Awadesh Pratap Singh University and also an MBA (finance) graduate from FMS-Delhi, Mr. Dubey joined the NTPC on September 21, 1981 as ET. He has rich and varied experience in different areas of the power plant. He had held several important positions in a career spanning over three-and-a-half decades in NTPC.

Mr. Dubey is widely known as a boiler expert and involved in the activities of Advance Ultra Super Critical units of NTPC. He has been actively involved in climate change negotiations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The existing ED of Ramagundam, Prasant Kumar Mohapatra, was transferred as regional ED of WR-headquarters-II Raipur.