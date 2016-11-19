NSS right platform for students: VC

Telangana University Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah said National Service Scheme (NSS) was the a humanistic activity and it will inculcate spirit of service to the nation among students who work as volunteers.

The Vice Chancellor said that the NSS offered great scope to the university to involve students in the service of the nation from a very young age.

“They will realise the goals of service to the nation and the poor,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor felicitated Ch. Arthi who has been selected as the State best NSS Coordinator.

He said that Ms. Arthi succeeded in creating assets worth Rs. 2.16 crore through her relentless work and went on to bag the coveted honour for her service.

He also said that she brought laurels to the University by winning the State-level award.

The Telangana University has 100 NSS units among its 58 affiliated colleges and has a registered strength of 10,000 volunteers who are taking part in various service activities in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

The Vice-Chancellor asked her to continue to inspire the volunteers in excelling in their service as part of the NSS activities.

TU students feted

Two students from the TU took part in the Pre-Republic Day selections held at Vadodara, Gujarat, between November 2 and 11.

The students gave their best performance and stood a good chance for the final selection to take part in the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi in January.

Elated at their spirited participation and excellent performance Prof. Sambaiah felicitated them.

He presented them with mementoes, shawls and sweets.

He had taken personal care in their participation at the prestigious meet and provided them with track suits, shoes and other necessary items.

Controller of Examinations P. Kanakaiah and Mass Communication Department Head Raja Ram Kankata were present.

