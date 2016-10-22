Telangana

NIT’s techinical festival begins

The annual technical festival — Technozion — organised by the students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) began late Thursday night.

B.H.V.S. Narayana Murthy, director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), and Collector Amrapali Kata inaugurated the 11th edition of the festival. To go on till October 23, Technozion offers hundreds of events that aim at bringing out the skills among the students. Over 10,000 students from around 800 institutes across the country arrived on the NIT campus for the same.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:10:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/NIT%E2%80%99s-techinical-festival-begins/article16078473.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY