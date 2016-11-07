NCSC member takes part in NTPC programme

The member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), P.M. Kamalamma, participated in the 35th anniversary celebrations of NTPC SC\ST Employees’ Welfare Association held at NTPC Ramagundam on Saturday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kamalamma appreciated the association for its continuous efforts for uplifting SC\ST communities. She also highlighted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s contribution to the development of the downtrodden sections.

NTPC Ramagundam Executive Director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra congratulated the NTPC SC\ST Employees’ Welfare Association for its concern for the welfare of the needy and assured all assistance from the Corporation. The dignitaries gave away 15 bicycles to girl students of government schools on the occasion as part of CSR activities of the NTPC.

Earlier, Ms. Kamalamma interacted with NTPC-Ramagundam senior officials and enquired about the implementation of quota for SC/STs.

Senior officials apprised her of the present status of reservation and various welfare initiatives taken up by the Corporation.