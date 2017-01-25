NCC cadets take part in 5-K run

Scores of NCC volunteers took part in 5-km run organized by the NCC Group Commander’s office commemorating the Republic Day here on Tuesday.

Led by commanding officers Pawan Dingra and Phansalkar, 300 NCC cadets took part in the run that started at Arts College auditorium covering Subedari, Kazipet and other places and concluding at the auditorium again.

Mr. Pawan Dingra said that the run was organized to inculcate patriotic fervour among cadets and general public. The NCC has been striving hard to promote unity, nationalism and patriotism, he added.

Subedar Major Yashwanth, Major Jorsphine, Captain Pramod Kumar, Lt Sadanandam, District NCC Coordinator K. Prakasham and senior officers were present.