Muslim reservation is unconstitutional: BJP

BJP State president K. Laxman on Friday lashed out at the TRS government over its proposal to provide 12% reservations to Muslim minorities, alleging that the move was “unconstitutional” and amounted to “religion-based reservations.”

Mr. Laxman was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day BJP State executive committee meeting, which commenced in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Taking a dig at the Telangana government for its “Muslim quota” proposal, the BJP leader alleged that the TRS regime was pursuing vote-bank politics for selfish political gains. “The proposal is unconstitutional,” he said, adding that the BJP would explore legal options against it.

Terming the Centre’s demonetisation decision a bold and historic move, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya said it would steer the country’s economy on the right track. It would help improve transparency and boost economy, besides accruing long-term benefits to farmers, labourers, women, and underprivileged sections.

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao and party floor leader in Telangana Assembly G. Kishan Reddy, among others, also spoke.

The delegates from across the State discussed ways to strengthen the organisational base of the party from the booth level and make it a force to reckon with.