Moulana Azad’s services to nation remembered

Former Government Whip Eeravatri Anil described Moulana Abul Kalam Azad as a great freedom fighter and intellectual leader who rendered yeoman services to the nation as the first Union Education Minister and Indian National Congress president twice.

Paying rich tributes to him on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary at the Congress Bhavan, here on Friday, he said that Azad was not a minority leader, but a national leader and fought against the partition of the country. In fact, he vehemently opposed launching of Muslim League by Mohammed Ali Jinna, he added.

BJP, TRS policies

Coming down heavily on the policies of the BJP Government at the Centre and the TRS in the State, Mr. Anil said that had the Congress not come to power immediately after India got Independence the country would not have been in the present shape. The Congress was the secular party and its leaders laid down lives for the protection of unity and integrity of the nation, he said.

Pointing out the alleged failure of the TRS in keeping its promise of implementation of 12 per cent reservation for minorities, the former Balkonda MLA said that they were losing so many jobs in the Group-II and other recruitments as the decision was delayed by the Government.

‘Implement Sachar panel report’

Muslim minority leader Syed Najeeb Ali said that the Muslim youth were still lagging behind in the fields of education and jobs as the successive Governments failed to execute the Sachar and Mishra Committee reports in toto. He demanded the Government implement 12 per cent reservation immediately.

The DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan appealed to the TRS chief to get issued an Ordinance by the Governor for the implementation of 12 per cent reservation to the minority youth. Congress general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, minority leaders Karimuddin Kamal and Congress minority department district president Sumeer Ahmed also spoke.

Party leaders N. Ratnakar, M. Venkulu and Kesa Venu were present.