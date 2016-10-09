Telangana

More than 1,000 needy receive help under CMRF

With the continuous persuasion by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, more than 1,000 needy people in the Siddipet constituency were able to receive as much as much as Rs. 7.5 crore in the recent past.

While 1,000 needy received cheques from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to the tune of Rs 5.29 crore, 106 persons received letter of credit (LOC) to the tune of Rs. 2.2 crore.

According to sources, beneficiaries from Siddipet mandal were extended an assistance of Rs.3.95 lakh, followed by Rs.14.95 lakh for beneficiaries of Chinnakodur, and Rs.4.77 lakh for beneficiaries of Naganganoor.

Doctor among beneficiary

In Siddipet town and urban areas, the beneficiaries got benefit to the tune Rs. 33.86 lakh.

Similarly a family at Ramunipatla received an assistance of Rs. 18 lakh, while a doctor of Gajwel received Rs. 4 lakh. With the active intervention by Mr. Harish Rao, one Sunitha Bai of Narayanakhed received an assistance of Rs. 10 lakh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY