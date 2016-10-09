More than 1,000 needy receive help under CMRF

With the continuous persuasion by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, more than 1,000 needy people in the Siddipet constituency were able to receive as much as much as Rs. 7.5 crore in the recent past.

While 1,000 needy received cheques from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to the tune of Rs 5.29 crore, 106 persons received letter of credit (LOC) to the tune of Rs. 2.2 crore.

According to sources, beneficiaries from Siddipet mandal were extended an assistance of Rs.3.95 lakh, followed by Rs.14.95 lakh for beneficiaries of Chinnakodur, and Rs.4.77 lakh for beneficiaries of Naganganoor.

Doctor among beneficiary

In Siddipet town and urban areas, the beneficiaries got benefit to the tune Rs. 33.86 lakh.

Similarly a family at Ramunipatla received an assistance of Rs. 18 lakh, while a doctor of Gajwel received Rs. 4 lakh. With the active intervention by Mr. Harish Rao, one Sunitha Bai of Narayanakhed received an assistance of Rs. 10 lakh.