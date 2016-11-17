Minister inaugurates digital classroom

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Wednesday launched digital classroom at Government High School Jainad which also signified launch of the programme in 100 schools across Adilabad district.

He said that the programme was aimed at competing with corporate schools for the benefit of poor students studying in government schools.

The Minister said that over 85 per cent of the students belonging to the SCs and STs were poor and the programme would benefit them to a large extent.

Joint Collector Krishna Reddy and District Educational Officer Lingaiah were present.

At Nirmal, Nirmal Collector Ilambarithi also launched the digital classroom at the government high school and residential school at Sofinagar.

He switched on the TV screen to watch beaming of the classroom from DIET, Adilabad.