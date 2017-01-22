Telangana

Mesram Raj Gonds on last leg of their journey

Journey coming to an end: Mesram Raj Gonds praying at the Goddess Inderaai temple at Indervelli in Adilabad district on Sunday.

Journey coming to an end: Mesram Raj Gonds praying at the Goddess Inderaai temple at Indervelli in Adilabad district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S. HARPAL SINGH;S. HARPAL SINGH - S_ HARPAL SINGH

The Mesram Raj Gonds, who had set out to fetch holy water from river Godavari for performing rituals during the ensuing Nagoba jatara, reached Indervelli mandal headquarters on Sunday on the last leg of their journey. They were given a traditional reception by Mesram clan Pardhan bards on the outskirts of the village before leading the caravan to Goddess Inderaai temple for performing the deity’s puja.

The Raj Gonds and Pardhans reached the large banyan tree on the outskirts of Keslapur village in the same mandal on Sunday night and would camp there for the next four days. On January 26, they would reach the Nagoba temple for the puja of the serpent god.

The chief priest, also called Kathoda, of the clan, Mesram Hanmanth Rao, who carried the sacred Jhari — a water container made of brass believed to be 1,400 years old — was part of the bullock cart caravan. Women carried naivedyam for Inderaai and Nagoba in bamboo baskets.

The Raj Gonds also performed puja of the newly-built koneru or water tank replacing the old well from which they drew holy water used during rituals at the Nagoba jatara.

The night under the banyan tree was musical with the Pardhan bards singing the Nagoba Bhidi —mythological songs connected with the serpent god.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:39:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Mesram-Raj-Gonds-on-last-leg-of-their-journey/article17078271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY