Meet expectations of parents, students told

The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, K. Shashanka, urged students to uphold the image of their parents in society by fulfilling their aspirations of becoming good citizens of the country.

Participating as chief guest at ‘Deeksha,’ a personality development programme conducted by the Vivekananda Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions in Bhagathnagar in Karimnagar town on Sunday, he advised students to remember the sacrifices made by their parents for their well-being.

They should get to know the rich culture, heritage, and tradition of the country by travelling, he added.

Personality development trainer from Hyderabad K. Bhaskar Guptha took marathon sessions with the students and parents, empowering them about the importance of setting goals and achieving the same. He also gave tips about how to improve concentration while reading and remembering what they read.

Brahmakumari sister Manisha explained value-based personality development. Vivekananda Vidyanikethan chairman S. Komuraiah was also present.