Medical camp held for pregnant women

NTPC Ramagundam Hospital conducted a free health check-up for pregnant women as part of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan scheme on Sunday.
NTPC executive director Dilip Kumar Dubey and former ED Prasant Kumar Mohapatra inaugurated the camp and stressed on the importance of pregnant women’s health to reduce the maternity mortality rate. The NTPC would be conducting such camps every month as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Around 30 women from the nearby villages were treated at the camp.
Former Deepthi Mahila Samithi president Sujata Mohapatra and senior doctor Sasmita Dash, among others, were present on the occasion.
