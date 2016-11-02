Massive legal literacy campaign from today

A massive legal literacy campaign under the aegis of Adilabad District legal Services Authority will be conducted on Novermber 2 and 3 in all the four districts which had formed the undivided Adilabad. The campaign, on the order of the National Legal Services Authority, will see hundreds of legal volunteers covering every household in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal during the two days. “The volunteers will spread awareness on law, its benefits and the financial aid which can come from the DLSA,” pointed out Adilabad District Judge and Chairman DLSA, G. Udaya Gowri, at a press conference here on Tuesday. “The volunteers will tell people how to approach the DLSA to get their disputes resolved,” she added.
This is the first time that such a massive campaign is being undertaken by the Supreme Court of India across the country. Ms. Udaya Gowri said the required number of volunteers for the exercise have already been trained and will visit every doorstep within their jurisdictional areas on the two days.
The District Judge also talked about the mediation centres being run by the Judiciary which can be approached by litigants to resolve disputes. First Additional DJ Sunitha Kunchala was also present.
