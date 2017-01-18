Many unexplored destinations in State

Members of Telangana Social Media Forum call for development of new tourist destinations around Jayashankar Bhupalapally district

HYDERABAD: A four-day exploration around the Jayashankar Bhupalapally district in erstwhile Warangal district by a team of enthusiasts under the banner of the Telangana Social Media Forum (TSMF) has opened up new destinations for Telangana Tourism to develop them for tourists.

At a presentation here on Wednesday, representatives of the 40-member team showed a documentary shot by them after visiting Pandavulagutta (caves of the Pandavas) in Regonda mandal, Mylaram caves in Ghanpur mandal apart from the Ghanpur group of temples, Dhamerwai Dolmens (megalithic tombs) and the Mallur fort in Mangapet mandal.

New destinations

Chairman of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Pervaram Ramulu, Managing Director Christina Z. Chongthu had earlier on January 6, flagged off the expedition. Watching the team present its report, they were surprised, as was Forum president Karunakar Desai, at the number of destinations that could be developed and popularised as a new circuit.

Mr. Ramulu said only about five per cent of Pandavulagutta was accessible and much more needed to be done. He recalled that a number of projects, worth ₹99 crore in all, were currently under progress in and around what is now known as the Warangal tourist circuit.

Ms. Christina explained that Government of India was pro-active and had an increased focus to develop new destinations. Tourism and hospitality being sectors that provided the second largest employment provider after agriculture, State and Central Governments were always keen on promoting them, she said.

The Forum will present a 200-page report to the Government, with proposals for basic infrastructure projects so that domestic and international tourists could be attracted, said its representatives.