Many diabetic men are smokers

A city-wide survey by NIMS physicians exploring the incidence of chronic kidney disease in the city has revealed the heath burden of adverse lifestyle choices, including smoking. A shocking find made by researchers was that over three-quarters of diabetic men admitted to smoking.

“In some of the clusters sampled, around 90 per cent of the men who were found to be diabetic, were smokers,” said Dr. Sree Bhushan Raju, Head of the Nephrology Department at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), who is overseeing the survey.

Though the findings of the survey are yet to be made public in entirety by the researchers working at the behest of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the recommendations based on the findings are already clear to caregivers and medical professionals who warned against smoking on the eve of World CPO D Day observed on Wednesday.

Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disorder is a gamut of respiratory problems that prevent breathing. Spirometry tests help diagnose the condition. One of the indicators is the ratio of rate of exhalation per second to the maximum air that can be exhaled. A fractional percentage smaller than 70 % confirms CPOD, points out Dr. Sai Praveen Haranath, consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals.

“Tobacco cessation remains a key factor in prevention of the disease and decreasing exacerbations,” says Dr. Haranath. An estimated 30 million Indians are affected by CPOD and mortality rate attributed to the disorder in the country is said to be highest in the world.

“Severe cases of CPOD even end up needing lung transplantation. In India, the burden of CPOD is severe and preventive measures dealing with improvement in the quality of air , tobacco cessation and access to treatment are critical issues needing social efforts and partnership,” Dr. Haranath said.

Understandably, at the seventh Conference of Parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control which concluded in New Delhi last week, a clarion call was made for greater regulation, including those of e-cigarettes, which, according to the WHO, is relatively less harmful compared to conventional cigarettes.

The Directorate of Public Health had planned to work with the city police to strengthen the ban on smoking in public places for one day every month of the year starting in August but the programme is yet to take off. Doctors across the city treating lung-related disorders affirm that an increasing number of youngsters are being treated, indicating the need for greater commitment from the state government to promote anti-tobacco campaigns.

- Rohit PS