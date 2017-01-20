Man arrested with 10 kg alprazolam

A special team of the Excise Enforcement, working under the Assistant Commissioner of Excise, Nizamabad, and Excise Station House Office staff of Kamareddy conducted a raid at Kamareddy railway station and arrested one Kalali Kurumoorthy Goud of Mahabubnagar district and recovered 10 kg alprazolam, on Wednesday.

In the interrogation, the accused disclosed the name of another person, Kalali Monesh, who was supplying contraband substances from Dupalli taluk in Karnataka. The excise staff from the Enforcement Department, Narayanpet Excise Station officers, and Saidapur police in Karnataka jointly raided the den of Monesh and recovered three kg chloral hydrate on Friday.

The accused persons were handed to the Narayanapet excise police.