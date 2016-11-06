Major accident averted

A major accident was averted as a head constable escaped unhurt when the SLR misfired at the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate in Peddapalli district on Saturday night.

Police sources said that head constable Latchaiah and constable Gangadhara were on guard duty at the Police Commissionerate. Gangadhara handed over his SLR to Latchaiah when he went to attend nature’s call, and suddenly Latchaiah’s finger came in contact with the trigger opening fire.

Luckily, the firing did not cause any harm. The accident took place as the head constable was of the opinion that the constable might have locked the weapon trigger before giving it to him. Police higher officials took the incident very seriously and ordered a detailed inquiry.