Mahajana padayatra to touch 3,000 km mark

A pylon would be unveiled in Thallada mandal headquarters by CPI(M) central committee member V. Srinivasa Rao on February 5, when the ongoing State-wide Mahajana padayatra — being spearheaded by party State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram — would reach the 3,000 kilometre milestone on Sunday.

The 4,000 km padayatra, which began at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on October 17 in pursuit of two objectives — social justice and comprehensive development of Telangana, was set to enter Khammam district on Friday.

The marathon padayatra would reach Gangaram in Sattupalli mandal of Khammam district from Aswaraopeta mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday evening.

Giving these details at a press conference at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Thursday, CPI(M) district secretary P. Venkateshwara Rao said the Mahajana padayatra was nearing the 3000-km mark with the overwhelming support from all sections of society.

Mr. Veerabhadram and other senior party leaders would address a series of meetings in hundreds of villages and dozens of towns across the district. The foot march was traversing the length and breadth of Telangana highlighting the cause of social justice and uplift of weaker sections, the prerequisites for achieving comprehensive development of Telangana, Mr. Venkateshwara Rao said.

CPI(M) polit bureau member Prakash Karat and CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy would address a public meeting at Warangal crossroads in connection with the arrival of the padayatra into Khammam Rural mandal on February 18. The CPI(M) State committee meeting would be held at Teldarpally in Khammam Rural mandal on February 19.