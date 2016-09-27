Telangana

Madhubani Painting course at IIT-H

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) will offer ‘Madhubani Painting’, a free, 1-credit course. Upcoming artist Shalinee Kumari, who is from Madhubani, now residing in Hyderabad will be the resourceperson.

This course is offered to all students of the IITH as part of the Creative Arts programme. The aim of the programme is to produce an intellectual environment conducive to innovation and radically new approaches to learning, where students have first-hand experience of various topics, taught by practitioners.

‘Madhubani Painting’ was initially offered in January and February this year. Nearly 95 students underwent the course, over three days.

