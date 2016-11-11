MLA visits coal mines in Maharashtra

Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao visited the Saoner and Gondegaon coal mines of the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Maharashtra as part of a study tour on Thursday.

Mr Rao, accompanied by several officials of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), toured the coalmine areas in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, sources said.

The members of the team interacted with the officials of the WCL. The team is also expected to visit the eco-park situated between Saoner and Gondegaon mines in Nagpur district. The MLA’s visit assumes significance in the backdrop of the proposal to promote ‘eco-mine tourism’ project in Kothagudem.