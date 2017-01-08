MCK launches website to lodge civic complaints

The 41st municipal division of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar became the first division in the district to launch a website — www.meekosamknr.com — to register complaints and suggestions for better civic facilities.

Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar launched the website in the presence of local legislator G. Kamalakar, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma, corporator Challa Swaroopa Harishankar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police J. Rama Rao on Sunday.

Incidentally, this was the only municipal division in the district to have complete closed circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance with the installation of 126 cameras for the safety and security of residents, with the contributions made by local philanthropists.

The residents could lodge complaints about drinking water, street lights, sewerage, and other issues through the website, which would have complete information about the division such as Asara pension beneficiaries, women self help groups, total population, boundaries, important milestones, educational institutes, banks, etc.

The website also mentions its goals such as construction of library, community hall, urban health centre, Swashakthi Bhavan for women SHG, garbage-free division, and green cover, among others.

The MP and other dignitaries also facilitated 105 donors who helped install CCTV cameras in the division.