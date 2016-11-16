Lorry stir hits goods transportation

KHAMMAM: Lorry owners-cum-drivers owing allegiance to the Khammam Lorry Owners Association continued their strike for the second consecutive day on Tuesday affecting transportation of goods from the town to various destinations within the State and other parts of the country.

The Association has launched the indefinite strike in protest against the alleged hiring of lorries from Andhra Pradesh and other States by a section of the local traders for transporting goods "undermining" the livelihood of scores of local lorry owners-cum-drivers.

Nearly 600 lorries stayed off the road under the Khammam municipal corporation limits and the areas surrounding the district headquarters town since Monday morning. The Association leaders claimed that the ongoing strike by the lorry owners paralysed movement of goods including cotton, chilli and other commodities from the local market to different far-off places. Meanwhile, the office bearers of Telangana State Lorry Owners’ Association participated in a meeting held here on Tuesday in support of the striking local lorry owners.

Serious issues

Addressing the meeting, the speakers deplored that the serious issues concerning the livelihood and welfare of scores lorry owners-cum-drivers remained unresolved till date.

They further lamented that the previous meeting reportedly conducted by the officials concerned with the representatives of Khammam Chamber of Commerce to redress the grievances of local lorry owners proved futile.

They vowed to spearhead a concerted struggle to press their charter of demands including sanction of single permit to operate lorries between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reduction of tax burden, among others.