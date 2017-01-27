Leave cancelled for class 10 teachers

Collector Manickaraj Kannan said all leaves were cancelled for teachers of class 10 till the examinations were over. He directed them to focus on preparing students for the final exams, which would be held in March.

Participating in a review meeting with mandal education officers and headmasters at the Collectorate on Friday, Mr. Kannan said in the recently held pre-final examinations, the results were not satisfactory and hence the teachers should focus on making students understand the subject.

“The next 40 days are very crucial for students. Hold special classes and prepare the students for the examinations. Clear all their doubts,” said Mr. Kannan.

District Education Officer L. Chandrakala was also present at the meeting.