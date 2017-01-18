Kites catch fancy of Karimnagar denizens

Citizens get to see kites of different sizes and shapes at the International Kite Festival

Ruling the skies: Kites of different shapes taking off from the Police Headquarters Grounds at the International Kite Festival in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

KARIMNAGAR: It was really a treat for the eyes of the people of the town as for the first time they could see the colourful kites of different sizes and shapes hovering over the sky as part of the International Kite Festival organized by the Telangana Tourism Department in association with the district administration, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar and the district police machinery.

The International Kite Festival on Wednesday saw the sprawling Police Parade Grounds turn colourful with the professional kite-flyers, from other States and countries, showcasing their talent in kite flying. They captivated the huge gathering with their skills and entertained the gathering by involving the school children.

There were professional kite flyers from Poland, Australia, Scotland, Ukraine and Indonesia and also Gujarat and some other states.

Local participation

The district administration accorded a grand traditional welcome to the kite-flyers on their arrival in the ground. The kite festival was witnessed by Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, MCK Commissioner K Shashanka, Mayor S Ravinder Singh, TS IDC Chairman Eda Shankar Reddy and Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao, among others.

The cultural programmes presented by the students of various private schools had also captivated the audience and pepped up the mood of the festival. The special attraction of the festival was the erection of food stalls and handlooms stalls. The Karimnagar Dairy distributed buttermilk packets free of cost. The authorities made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of festival.