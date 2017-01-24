Karimnagar student to meet PM

Srinidhi Mateti, a class 10 student of Iris World School in Alugunur village on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, has been selected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in New Delhi.

Mateti, who participated in the letter writing competition conducted by the Postal Department on the topic ‘how to pursue the goal without any distraction and tension free mind by the youth,’ was selected to meet the Prime Minister.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated the student for bringing repute to the district.

Paramita Educational Institutions chairman E. Prasada Rao, human resource director E. Rakesh, and principal Sanjoy Battacharjee praised Mateti too.