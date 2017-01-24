Karimnagar student to meet PM

Srinidhi Mateti, a class 10 student of Iris World School in Alugunur village on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, has been selected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in New Delhi.
Mateti, who participated in the letter writing competition conducted by the Postal Department on the topic ‘how to pursue the goal without any distraction and tension free mind by the youth,’ was selected to meet the Prime Minister.
Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated the student for bringing repute to the district.
Paramita Educational Institutions chairman E. Prasada Rao, human resource director E. Rakesh, and principal Sanjoy Battacharjee praised Mateti too.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor