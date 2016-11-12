Kala Vishwa Darshanam gets under way

The three-day Kala Vishwa Darshanam programme got under way on Friday at Adilabad’s Kala Ashram.
The programme featuring performances by dependent castes has been organised to throw light on the importance of castes and the role they played in the society until not so long ago.
A dozen groups of folk artistes who narrate stories using scroll paintings will showcase their art during the programme.
These groups have come from Warangal, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Jaishankar districts to name a few.
Kala Ashram, founded by Kala Ratna awardee Guruji Ravinder Sharma, organises such programmes for artisans and folk artistes periodically. Guruji tells about the history of the tradition of rural artisans and folk artistes.
Among others who have come to participate are the brother-sister duo of Pata Chitra artistes Sirajul and Baharun from Bengal. And of course, the Ojha artisans from Keslaguda in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district have come with their dhokra artefacts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor