Kala Vishwa Darshanam gets under way

Keeping the tradition alive:A folk artiste getting ready for a performance at Kala Ashram as part of Kala Vishwa Darshanam in Adilabad on Friday.- Photo: S. Harpal Singh

The three-day Kala Vishwa Darshanam programme got under way on Friday at Adilabad’s Kala Ashram.

The programme featuring performances by dependent castes has been organised to throw light on the importance of castes and the role they played in the society until not so long ago.

A dozen groups of folk artistes who narrate stories using scroll paintings will showcase their art during the programme.

These groups have come from Warangal, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Jaishankar districts to name a few.

Kala Ashram, founded by Kala Ratna awardee Guruji Ravinder Sharma, organises such programmes for artisans and folk artistes periodically. Guruji tells about the history of the tradition of rural artisans and folk artistes.

Among others who have come to participate are the brother-sister duo of Pata Chitra artistes Sirajul and Baharun from Bengal. And of course, the Ojha artisans from Keslaguda in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district have come with their dhokra artefacts.

