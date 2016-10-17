KITS students get placed in GE Digital

Nine students of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) got placed in GE Digital during the campus recruitment drive here on Sunday.

According to the training and placement officer, D. Harikrishna, GE Digital conducted an online aptitude test, interviews, and HR round. They selected nine students of B.Tech CSE and IT engineering.

The CIO of GE Global Research, Bengaluru, P. Sai Prasad, delivered the introductory speech about the company. Apart from technical depth in academics, communication skills, soft skills, and awareness of the latest trends in technology were key differentiators for the students, he said.

KITS director Y. Mahohar said they trained students in soft skills, technical skills, leadership qualities, and self-confidence from the beginning of the course.

Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, secretary and correspondent, and P. Narayana Reddy, treasurer, congratulated the students.