KCR visits Kuderu Vagu, Panduranga tank

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Kuderu Vagu and Panduranga tank located in Jagadevpur mandal on Tuesday. He also examined the work at Machireddy Kunta, Errakunta and Lingala Kunta. He was accompanied by Joint Collector P. Venkataram Reddy, Gajwel Area Development Officer Hanumantha Rao. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, Collector D. Ronald Rose and Special Officer Ranjit Kumar visited Medak and Papannapet mandals and examined the crops that were damaged due to heavy rain and flood waters.
They also visited Yedupayala where flood water flow is still continuing. Some of the areas in the district are still inundated and it was expected to take some more days for clearing the water. Manjeera has been flowing over the bridge at Yellapur.
Agriculture Joint Director Madhavi Latha informed that crop was lost in about 25,500 hectares due to submergence.
