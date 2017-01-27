KCR to launch Ramadasu LI project on Jan. 31

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the coming visit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the district on January 31.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation (LI) scheme coinciding with the birth anniversary of the renowned saint-composer Ramadasu in Khammam division.

The Chief Minister was expected to undertake an extensive tour of Kusumanchi, Tirumalayapalem and other mandals in the Palair constituency on the day.

Mr Nageswara Rao held a review meeting with senior officials of the district at the TTDC conference hall here on Friday. He asked the officials to carry out necessary maintenance works on the main roads as the Chief Minister was expected to undertake a road journey during his visit to the district.

The Minister emphasised the need for coordinated efforts on the part of all government departments to make the Chief Minister's visit to the district a success. Collector D S Lokesh Kumarwas present.