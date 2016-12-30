KCR lavishes praise on ZPHS headmaster

Sai Reddy, a headmaster of a government school got instant fame with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao repeatedly taking his name in the House and personally asking the MLAs to give him a thumping applause a few times.

Mr. Sai Reddy made his Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Gidda in Nizamabad district a green school planting hundreds of trees involving children with his love for greenery and social consciousness for increasing the green cover. “I was surprised with his commitment and passion and we need people like him to make Telangana a green State,” Mr. Rao said.

If I am taking the name of a headmaster of a remote village school, you can imagine his contribution, Mr. Rao said, asking the MLAs to get inspired by him.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Sai Reddy was declared as ‘Best Headmaster’.

Pats Peddapalli MLA

The Chief Minister also had a word of praise for Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy, recalling how he spent a few lakhs from his own pocket to distribute a variety of saplings to farmers, giving a fillip to the Haritha Haaram scheme. “I wish all the MLAs emulate him,” he said as Mr. Reddy stood up to thumping applause from the members. The CM announced Rs. 10 crore for Peddapalli constituency as an incentive.

‘Best Collector’

Mr. Rao also said Nizamabad Collector Yogita Rana was chosen the ‘Best Collector’, while Alur village in Jogulamba Gadwal district was selected the ‘Best Village’ and complimented Sarpanch Anjamma for his work. Siddipet was declared the ‘Best Municipality’.