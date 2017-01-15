Telangana

KCR attends funeral of Dayakar Rao’s mother

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Parvathagiri village here on Sunday to attend the funeral of Adhi Lakshmi, mother of Palakurthi MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The Chief Minister flew to Kalleda village, located about two kilometres from Parvathagiri, along with some senior leaders, and visited Mr. Dayakar Rao’s residence to console him and his family.

He arrived at 11.30 am and spent about half-an-hour before leaving for Hyderabad.

Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, MPs P. Dayakar and A. Sitaram Naik, and MLC P. Rajeswar Reddy were also present.

Heavy security arrangements were made for the Chief Minister’s visit, and no one from the media was allowed to go anywhere near him.

