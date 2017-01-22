Telangana

Jagtial fort to be venue for Republic Day fete

The historic Jagtial fort in the heart of the town would be the venue for the Republic Day fete on January 26, which would be celebrated for the first time since the district was carved out of Karimnagar last year.

Collector A. Sharath selected the fort grounds to hold the Republic Day celebrations and hoist the national flag. Accordingly, the district authorities were seen making arrangements for the same.

On the occasion, a police parade would be also be held.

Jagtial fort was built during the reign of Nawab Ibrahim, a governor in the Mughal dynasty. The fort was used by the Mughals for defence in the 17th century. It was designed by two European engineers, Jack and Tal, and named Jagtial.

It is surrounded by four water bodies — Mote pond, Dharma Samandar, Mupparaap, and Kandla Palli. The fort has two wooden gates which are lifted using pulleys. It is the only star-shaped fort in the State with a moat (water body).

History has it that the fort had a row of rooms for the storage of ammunition. Though a majority of structures were destroyed over the years, the well is intact, providing water to locals in the region. Archaeology authorities say that the then Nizam government had declared Jagtial fort a protected monument.

