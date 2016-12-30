Jagityal-Morthad get long-awaited rail link

NIZAMABAD: The 25-year-old dream of the people of the district became a reality with the railway line between Jagityal-Morthad being commissioned on Thursday.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off the DEMU train service through remote video link from the Rail Bhavan in New Delhi and among those who graced the programme included Union Minister of State for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya and Nizamabad Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Former MLA and BJP senior leader Yendala Lakshminarayana, party district president Palle Ganga Reddy, Railway Board Chairperson Uma Sahadev and member Pudari Aruna travelled in the train from Jagityal to Morthad. The BJP and the TRS activists received the train while shouting slogans of Jai Telangana at the Morthad railway station around 2.50 p.m.

There was a festive atmosphere all around as the new railway station was decorated and surroundings were illuminated. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the long cherished dream was realized as the BJP-led NDA Government took a special interest to complete it by allocating Rs.140 crore at once. The train left for Jagityal after one hour.