JITS stands out for its ‘No helmet - no entry’ rule

Even as Karimnagar police are yet to make wearing helmet compulsorily by bikers, the Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS) at Nusthullapur village in Thimmapur mandal has emerged a role model as it has ‘No helmet – no entry’ in force since the last six years.

With the educational institution located far away from the district headquarters and several persons succumbing to head injuries in accidents on the busy main roads, the JITS management enforced the rule ‘No helmet – no entry’ to be followed by students, faculty members and non-teaching staff. The move was welcomed by the parents and a majority of students.

If a student comes to the college on a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, his/her vehicle would not be allowed to enter the premises and he/she would be forced to walk a km to reach the main campus building. Also, the management marks faculty and other members as absent if they come to the college without wearing the helmet.

Talking to The Hindu, JITS chairman J. Sagar Rao said that he introduced the rule after coming across several accidents that made the family members of the victims suffer immensely. “I did not make any new rule. But have only made students and staff members follow one traffic rule for their own safety,” he maintained.

“During the admission process itself, I ask the parents whether they will buy a vehicle for their son or daughter and if so, they should also purchase a helmet and ensure that their dear ones wear it while riding,” he said.

He also suggested that the police and RTA should launch a special drive to make citizens wear helmet across the State.