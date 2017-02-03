Intermediate practical examinations begin

The Intermediate practical examinations began at 61 designated centres across the district on Friday.

Though the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) had mooted conducting practical examinations under the surveillance of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to ensure transparency, the idea failed to take off on expected lines, sources said. Lack of adequate CCTV cameras and the requisite paraphernalia in several centres proved to be a stumbling block in implementing the technology-aided move in a full-fledged manner.

Regional Inspection Officer of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andrews inspected a few examination centres on Friday afternoon.

When contacted, Mr. Andrews told The Hindu that the centres located in 19 government junior colleges have CCTV camera surveillance.

The practical examinations began on a smooth note, he said, adding that the exams would conclude on February 27.

Arrangements are under way for the Intermediate examinations (theory), which would be held from March 1 to 18. As many as 16,509 Intermediate students of both general and vocational courses were expected to appear for the ensuing examinations in Khammam district.