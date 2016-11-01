Inflows into the Sriramsagar Project from the Godavari has come to a halt with the Maharashtra Government closing all 14 flood gates of the Babli project built across the river in Dharmabad taluq of Nanded district on Sunday. The decision was taken as per the direction of the Supreme Court on the pending case between the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra over the river water sharing. Meanwhile, at present, the water level in the SRSP is at its full reservoir level - 1091 ft - with its full capacity of 90 tmcf. Outflow from the project is zero as water is not being released into any of its canals.
Inflows into SRSP come to a halt
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor