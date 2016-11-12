In Khammam, 33,229 candidates appear for the exam

As many as 33,229 candidates appeared for the Group-II examination conducted by TSPSC at 117 centres across the district on Friday.

According to sources, as many as 12,933 candidates accounting for nearly 28 per cent of the total 46,162 registered candidates, were absent.

The recruitment examination went off smoothly amid tight security arrangements in the district.

Police personnel manning the help desks set up at the railway station and bus stand here guided the candidates in reaching their examination centres in time.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the Group-II examination was marked by high absenteeism.

Sources said that little over 10,400 candidates, accounting for about 64 per cent of the total 16,212 registered candidates, appeared for the examination at 38 centres all over the district.

Over 5,700 candidates (nearly 35 per cent of the total candidates) did not turn up for the examination at various centres.

A woman candidate from Kamepalli mandal missed the examination after she reportedly failed to produce the requisite document in proof of her identity at an examination centre in Kothagudem, sources said.