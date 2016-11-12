In Khammam, 33,229 candidates appear for the exam

As many as 33,229 candidates appeared for the Group-II examination conducted by TSPSC at 117 centres across the district on Friday.
According to sources, as many as 12,933 candidates accounting for nearly 28 per cent of the total 46,162 registered candidates, were absent.
The recruitment examination went off smoothly amid tight security arrangements in the district.
Police personnel manning the help desks set up at the railway station and bus stand here guided the candidates in reaching their examination centres in time.
In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the Group-II examination was marked by high absenteeism.
Sources said that little over 10,400 candidates, accounting for about 64 per cent of the total 16,212 registered candidates, appeared for the examination at 38 centres all over the district.
Over 5,700 candidates (nearly 35 per cent of the total candidates) did not turn up for the examination at various centres.
A woman candidate from Kamepalli mandal missed the examination after she reportedly failed to produce the requisite document in proof of her identity at an examination centre in Kothagudem, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor