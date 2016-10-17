IMA adopts Narsingpally, medical camps to be organised

The Indian Medical Association, in coordination with the Maa Palle Charitable Trust floated by the family members of noted Telugu film producer Dil Raj, adopted Narsingpally village in order to develop it.

As part of the same, the IMA members, led by its president Suresh Kumar, planted saplings in the village on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kumar said that the IMA decided to adopt the village to implement its slogan Padandi Palleku — lets go the villages.

Free medical camps and awareness programmes would be organised to help the villagers as well as those who live in the surrounding villages.

“We feel it is our opportunity to serve the people in rural areas, and therefore we request them to make use of the services. People are suffering from several diseases due to lack of awareness and hygienic conditions,” he said.

Former IMA presidents Sambhasiva Rao and M. Vinodekumar Gupta said that the association was pleased to go to the people to understand their problems in healthcare. The association would organise health camps regularly, they said.

Thanking the IMA for its gesture, Maa Palle Charitable Trust chairman Narsimha Reddy said that his trust and the villagers would extend their cooperation in conducting the health camps.

Senior doctors Damodar Rao, Krishnamoorthy, J. Tirupathi Rao, Hema Chakrapani, and A. Vishal also participated.

