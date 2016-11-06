I have five-point agenda to develop Adilabad

After three quarters of a century since the legendary Austrian Anthropologist Christopher von Furer-Haimendorf trod the agency tracts in these parts, Adilabad has another Anthropologist in the form of Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas.

The recent reorganisation of Adilabad district into four new entities has left only a fourth of the area under his command but his enthusiasm in studying the area to put in some effort to develop it is equally strong as that of von Furer-Haimendorf.

Mr. Sreenivas has set himself a a five point agenda which he discussed during the course of an interview with The Hindu .

Are you familiar with the district yet?

Yes, to some extent and I know what kind of policing or other effort is required to put things in proper perspective in this backward district.

What are your first impressions of the district?

Adilabad district is a beautiful place with lot of scope for development of tourism.

The crime rate is comparatively less which makes it a peaceful place. This peace factor makes the district an ideal place for any kind of development and not just tourism.

What is your agenda and how will you go about executing it?

I want to focus on five points which constitute my agenda for controlling crime and as part of development activity. I want to curb matka and other forms of gambling stringently. The activities of the Multani timber smugglers will be controlled. We are planning to do away with all illegal encroachments and occupations of roads. In addition we will aid the government in its endeavour to develop tourism in the district.

What specifically have you planned to do about timber smuggling in the district?

We will try and formulate some scheme for rehabilitation of the habitual timber smugglers, the Multanis who are mostly located in a few villages in Ichoda, Sirikonda and Bazarhatnoor mandals. We will offer them some means of earning their livelihood.

Have you got any plans to streamline the chaotic traffic in the district head quarter town?

Yes, we will first reactivate all four police sub control rooms located at key points in town. We will also set up CCTV cameras as part of our effort to streamline traffic.

You are known as a wildlife enthusiast. Any plans for protecting the wildlife in the district?

Thes police will take active part in protection of wildlife. We are examining the incidence of poaching here and will soon evolve a plant to curb poaching with an iron hand.

S. Harpal Singh