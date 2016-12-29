Hyderabad U-16 cricket team raring to go

They did it one better this season! Winning the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy (under-16) cricket championship in Shivamoga (after being second in the last edition) and the beaming face of the coach Anirudh Singh says it all. The thrill of making it to the All India knock-out phase next week in Indore was palpable the way the coach moved around in the nets guiding the young talent at Gymkhana Ground.

And, Anirudh has the talented Anil Mittal, one of the support staff members at St. John’s Foundation which groomed V.V.S. Laxman in his formative years, to complement his efforts.

The result is there for all to see. The philosophy has been pretty simple by these two - tell the young talent to stay focussed, not do anything silly and play to their potential without lacking in efforts. This mantra meant a lot for the boys like the left-handed opener and captain Thakur Tilak Verma, who scored a double century and a century in the league phase, and the left-arm spinner D. Sai Sragvi, the lead wicket-taker with 28 wickets.

Anirudh expects good performances from the boys in the big knock-out game in Indore next week. “I loved the camaraderie and the team spirit. What impressed me most is the way even those players who were not part of playing eleven ensured that the mood is always upbeat,” reminds the smiling coach.

“I must say it is a collective effort to have reached thus far. But, if specific mention has to be made it has to be about Tilak and Sragvi, leggie Trishank Gupta and all-rounder Divesh Singh. They were exceptional,” explains the coach.”

“Tilak’s temperament is phenomenal for his age. Sragvi is a workhorse with accuracy being his forte with leggie Trishank Gupta proving an admirable foil. Even, all-rounder Abhishek, though never had big hauls, always chipped in with crucial breakthroughs in crunch situations,” Anirudh says.

Anirudh just hopes his boys will come good in the four-day knock-out game against Gujarat. “The preparations have been good and I am confident of the boys pulling off something special,” he signs off before joining his young talent.