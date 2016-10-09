Helping ryots get their dues

What can a retired government employee with a comfortable pension do at the age of 72? In all probability the answer would be — relaxing and playing with grandchildren.

Meet G. Ranga Goud a native of Devulapally village in Hathnoora mandal in Medak district.

After retiring as craft teacher in 2002 he has been a part of Federation of Farmers’ Associations and has been mentoring farmers and helping them get their dues from banks and seed companies, among others.

“Who will come to your rescue if you are not united? We are divided due to the murky politics at the village level. Be united and we are sure to win. Recently, at Alladurg we were able to make bankers to come to farmers and sanction loans. We told the bankers that they have to come and they came,” Mr. Ranga Goud said while addressing farmers at Panyala village in the mandal in a recent meeting.

On another occasion Mr. Ranga Goud forced a seed company to pay a compensation of Rs. 25,000 to a farmer – Dayakar of Timmakkapally village in Daultabad mandal — for crop loss due to spurious seed.

Dayakar lost maize crop in two acres of land and he approached Mr. Ranga Goud. Reacting to the communication from Ranga Goud the seed company sent its representatives to the village and pay the compensation to the farmer who lost due to use of the spurious seeds. “We do not know the reason. May be they wanted to avoid bad publicity. But with our communication company representatives came all the way to the village examined the crop and paid the compensation. This was possible because of efforts of Ranga Goud. Not only was I able to get compensation but also could help another 10 farmers get compensation,” Mr. Dayakar recalled.

“I was born in a farming family and I know the problems of farmers. I wanted to help farmers and that is why I worked as district coordinator of Federation of Farmers’ Association. After division of State I have been working as coordinator of Telangana Rytu Rakshana Samithi (TRRS),” Mr. Ranga Goud told The Hindu.

Seed company representatives came to the village, examined the crop and gave money