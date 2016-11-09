Hectic lobbying in TRS for party posts

Hectic lobbying is on in the ruling TRS party for posts within the party and nominated posts.

Many old timers are sulking stating they had to lobby for the posts as those who joined later were able to get past them. One youth leader who was organising secretary of the district unit on the condition of anonymity said he was going from pillar to post to get a suitable post within the party that is due to announcement the new district committee.

“I worked for the victory of MP and MLAs in many elections and now I had to beg them for the post. I approached top leaders who are non-committal now,” he rued speaking to The Hindu.

The ruling party has embarked on the reorganisation of party structure after the recent bifurcation of districts.

According to party sources, new district committee is likely to have just 24 members which is likely to be a cause discontent among the cadre as not many would be accommodated.

Another senior worker said those who were with the party since 2004 and before that were relegated and those who joined recently were able to get top posts. “Many senior leaders from TDP joined here and they prefer to accommodate their long time followers who also joined the TRS.

But within the TRS, there is no such patronage from our leaders who too feel sidelined,” he pointed out.

When asked present district president Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao said there was no such discrimination in the party and all those who worked for the party would get suitable posts.

“The leadership is aware of role played by our cadre. Those who come at beck and call of the party usually get preference and those are not too active may not get preference which is the norm everywhere,” he explained.

The TDP has already announced district covenors to all five districts here and TRS is likely to announce district convenors and district committees soon.