Group-II exam conducted without hitch across State

The Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-II exam was held without any hitch at 33 centres in Adilabad town on Friday. Top officials including Collector Jyothi Buddha Prakash and Joint Collector Krishna Reddy visited some of the centres to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. In the forenoon session, 7,291 candidates appeared for the exam of an allotted 9,504 candidates. In the afternoon session, only 2,213 candidates appeared of an allotted 7,277.

At Nirmal, Joint Collector Ch. Shivalingaiah visited some exam centres and personally supervised the conduct of the examination. He visited government boys junior college, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and some private schools too.

Staff Reporter adds: The Group-II examination was held peacefully in the district on Friday. Arrangements were made in 88 centres spread in three mandals- Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram and Sangareddy- for a total of 33,244 candidates, but only 18,112 candidates appeared for the examination. About 20 candidates in three districts were reportedly not allowed to write the exam as they arrived late.