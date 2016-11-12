Group-II exam conducted without hitch across State

The Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-II exam was held without any hitch at 33 centres in Adilabad town on Friday. Top officials including Collector Jyothi Buddha Prakash and Joint Collector Krishna Reddy visited some of the centres to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. In the forenoon session, 7,291 candidates appeared for the exam of an allotted 9,504 candidates. In the afternoon session, only 2,213 candidates appeared of an allotted 7,277.
At Nirmal, Joint Collector Ch. Shivalingaiah visited some exam centres and personally supervised the conduct of the examination. He visited government boys junior college, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and some private schools too.
20 candidates miss the exam
Staff Reporter adds: The Group-II examination was held peacefully in the district on Friday. Arrangements were made in 88 centres spread in three mandals- Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram and Sangareddy- for a total of 33,244 candidates, but only 18,112 candidates appeared for the examination. About 20 candidates in three districts were reportedly not allowed to write the exam as they arrived late.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor