Government has turned Karimnagar from bad to worse, says CPI

CPI Karimnagar district secretary K. Ramgopal Reddy alleged that the State government has turned Karimnagar town from bad to worse in the name of securing Smart City status.

“There is not a single stretch of road which is smooth and without potholes in Karimnagar. The dust emanating from the roads is leading to several health problems for the people,” he said. Participating in the CPI town unit general body meeting here on Friday, Mr. Reddy called upon the party rank and file to launch agitational programmes highlighting the plight of the people. Alleging that the TRS leaders were encroaching government lands, he demanded that the Revenue authorities react and protect government lands from encroachment without succumbing to any political pressure.