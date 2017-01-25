Girls display self-defence techniques

As many as 13,683 girl children from different schools took part in a record-breaking event as a display of self defence techniques in the town on Tuesday.

The district administration conducted the event on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. The girls were trained in martial art techniques for about a month. The event was held at Dharmakancha Grounds in the presence of District Collector A. Devasena, Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and Ministers Kadiam Srihari and A. Chandulal besides several other delegates.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srihari said that the Telangana Government was according top priority to girl child education and soon it would set up 100 new residential schools for girls.

Jangaon would witness rapid development and a plan to lay outer ring road is underway, he said. A new collector’s office complex was also on cards.

Collector A. Devasena said that the girls in Jangaon created a record by taking part in the martial arts show. She thanked the girls and others who helped organize the grand show.

Member of Parliament B. Narasaiah Goud, MLCs B. Venkateswarlu, MLA M. Yadagiri reddy and T. Rajaiah, Municipal Chairperson Premalatha Reddy and others were present.