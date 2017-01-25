Telangana

Girls display self-defence techniques

GIRL POWER: Thousands of school students taking part in a massive display of self-defence techniques on the occasion of World Girl Child Day in Jangaon on Tuesday.

GIRL POWER: Thousands of school students taking part in a massive display of self-defence techniques on the occasion of World Girl Child Day in Jangaon on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: ; - M_Murali

As many as 13,683 girl children from different schools took part in a record-breaking event as a display of self defence techniques in the town on Tuesday.

The district administration conducted the event on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. The girls were trained in martial art techniques for about a month. The event was held at Dharmakancha Grounds in the presence of District Collector A. Devasena, Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and Ministers Kadiam Srihari and A. Chandulal besides several other delegates.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srihari said that the Telangana Government was according top priority to girl child education and soon it would set up 100 new residential schools for girls.

Jangaon would witness rapid development and a plan to lay outer ring road is underway, he said. A new collector’s office complex was also on cards.

Collector A. Devasena said that the girls in Jangaon created a record by taking part in the martial arts show. She thanked the girls and others who helped organize the grand show.

Member of Parliament B. Narasaiah Goud, MLCs B. Venkateswarlu, MLA M. Yadagiri reddy and T. Rajaiah, Municipal Chairperson Premalatha Reddy and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 7:49:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Girls-display-self-defence-techniques/article17090514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY